Watch Billie Eilish at virtual event celebrating Best Original Song Oscar nod

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Billie Eilish and her brother and main musical collaborator FINNEAS will discuss their nominations for this year’s Best Original Song Oscar during a virtual event hosted by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

You can tune in to watch beginning March 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The event is free to watch, though you do need to register ahead of time.

Billie and FINNEAS are nominated for their James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” The conversation will also include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diane Warren and Dixson, who are nominated for their songs for the movies Encanto, Four Good Days and King Richard, respectively. Dixson co-wrote the song, “Be Alive,” with Beyoncé, who also sings it.

Guitarist, songwriter and producer Nile Rodgers, Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will moderate the discussion alongside Oscar-winning songwriter Paul Williams.

For more info, visit SongHall.org.

