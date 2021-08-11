Watch Billie Eilish mash up two songs from ‘Happier Than Ever’ in new short film

Courtesy Apple Music

While we wait for Billie Eilish‘s upcoming Disney+ special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, you can watch a very brief cinematic experience from the singer, courtesy of Apple.

Billie and Apple have collaborated on a short film designed to capture the “immersive experience” of listening to Apple Music’s new technology, Spatial Audio. Powered by Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio can now be heard by all Apple Music subscribers.

To show off the technology, the film shows Billie sitting in front of a lighted vanity mirror, singing her song “Getting Older” a capella. Then, we see that Billie’s in a room filled with vanity mirrors, all reflecting off themselves, as she starts to sing another track from Happier Than Ever, “GOLDWING.” At that point, the music sounds like it’s coming from everywhere.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which will feature animated sequences combined with Billie and her brother FINNEAS performing at the Hollywood Bowl, hits Disney+ on September 3.

