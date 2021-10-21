Watch Billie Eilish’s VEVO Official Live Performance of “Lost Cause”

Courtesy VEVO

If you can’t wait for Billie Eilish‘s tour to start next year, maybe her new VEVO Official Live Performance video will tide you over.

In the video, shot on 35mm film, Billie performs the Happier Than Ever single “Lost Cause” in the Crystal Ballroom of LA’s Biltmore Hotel. She stands on a balcony in the ballroom, while brother FINNEAS plays bass down below, alongside a drummer who’s tucked into an alcove.

During this album cycle, Billie previously released live VEVO performance videos for “Your Power” and “Male Fantasy.”

