Watch Billy Joel interview his BFF, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, tonight

Usually it’s Billy Joel who sits down for interviews, but tonight, he’ll be the one asking the questions.

Billy is taking part in a live Zoom conversation with one of his best friends, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as they discuss Cuomo’s new book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the early days of the pandemic, Cuomo became a fixture on TV with daily press conferences detailing how New York was battling the outbreak. His brother, journalist Chris Cuomo, also contracted a serious case of COVID-19.

You can watch Billy chat with Cuomo starting at 7 p.m. ET tonight, if you purchase a ticket via EventBrite. The $36.50 cost includes includes an autographed copy of American Crisis, which will be shipped directly to you.

Billy and the governor have been pals for years. Not only did Cuomo conduct the wedding ceremony of Billy to his wife, Alexis Roderick, he’s also the godfather to Alexis and Billy’s two young daughters, Della and Remy.

In March, Billy and Alexis posted a statement of support, calling the governor “family to us,” and noting that they chose him as their daughters’ godfather “knowing what a strong and steady presence he would be in their lives.” They praised Cuomo’s leadership during “such a chaotic time,” and stated how proud they were of him.

