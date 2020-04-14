WATCH: Bored family recreates elaborate ‘Simpsons’ opening sequence

Now that it’s been a few weeks for most of us, boredom is really starting to set in. This family decided that after four weeks of self quarantine and social distancing, it was time to dig out some old costumes in the basement.

And this is the result, a recreation of the classic opening sequence of The Simpsons.

Watch the video below:



Our kids were bored after four weeks of social isolation. My wife and I cleaned the basement and wondered what we should do with our old Simpsons Halloween costumes. One of these problems solved the other. The end result was this video.

Here’s the original for comparison:

