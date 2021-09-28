Watch Britney Spears & Sam Asghari joke about having a baby

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While Britney Spears may have emotionally declared to a judge that her conservatorship was preventing her from having a baby, it doesn’t mean that she can’t joke around about the topic.

In her fiance Sam Asghari‘s Instagram Stories, Britney dances around holding a baby doll, with the caption, “Exclusive! We had a baby! What should we name her?”

“Oh, look at that! You look just like each other,” Sam cracked as Britney kissed the doll. “She’s talented — got that choreography down!”

“She’s a natural, just like her mama!” Britney joked.

During her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney told the judge, “I don’t feel like I can live a full life…I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.” She then claimed that those in charge of her conservatorship wouldn’t allow her to get her IUD removed.

A Wednesday court hearing may determine whether or not Britney’s conservatorship will be permanently terminated, or whether her father Jamie Spears will be removed as her conservator, or some combination of the two.

