WATCH: BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ breaks YouTube’s 24-hour record with over 100M views!

IMAGE: YouTube

It’s no secret, BTS has quite the following. Their fans, also known as Armys, sent their beloved seven-piece K-Pop band to the top of YouTube trending on Friday when the group released their their, “Dynamite” video, which is their first ever single sung entirely in English!

In the first 24 hours, the video pulled in over 101 million views, breaking the 24-hour record on YouTube! The record was previously held by the female K-Pop group, BLACKPINK and their hit song, “How You Like That,” back in June 2020 with 86.3 million views in 24 hours.

Watch “Dynamite” below:

