WATCH: BTS performed in the middle of Grand Central Terminal for ‘The Tonight Show’

The K-Pop band, BTS has slowly (but not-so-slowly) become a phenomenon in America! And this week, the boy band joined forces with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show to put on a mega performance inside one of the biggest train statins in the country and an iconic New York landmark … Grand Central Terminal!

Watch the performance below:



Global phenomenon BTS (방탄소년단) delivers an epic performance of “ON” from their album Map of the Soul: 7 when they take over the historic Grand Central Terminal in New York City for The Tonight Show.

BONUS: Jimmy Fallon and BTS play a few rounds of “Subway Olympics!”

