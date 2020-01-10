WATCH: Canadian woman completely flubs her ‘Family Feud’ answer

WATCH: Canadian woman completely flubs her ‘Family Feud’ answer

Posted by: KS95 January 10, 2020 288 Views

There are some BAD answers on Family Feud, but then are just some answers that are so “wrong and strong” that we can’t help but laugh.

A contestant on the Canadian version of the game show, gave one of the best answers to date. When picked to represent her family for the big question, Eve marched up to the podium with more confidence than anyone in the room.

“Name Popeye’s favorite food,” the host said.

And she buzzed in immediately. “Chickeeeennnnnn!”

It’s just too bad the host meant Popeye the Sailor and not Popeye’s the chicken restaurant.

Watch the hilarious moment below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only