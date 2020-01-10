WATCH: Canadian woman completely flubs her ‘Family Feud’ answer

There are some BAD answers on Family Feud, but then are just some answers that are so “wrong and strong” that we can’t help but laugh.

A contestant on the Canadian version of the game show, gave one of the best answers to date. When picked to represent her family for the big question, Eve marched up to the podium with more confidence than anyone in the room.

“Name Popeye’s favorite food,” the host said.

And she buzzed in immediately. “Chickeeeennnnnn!”

It’s just too bad the host meant Popeye the Sailor and not Popeye’s the chicken restaurant.

