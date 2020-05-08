WATCH: Celebrities reads texts from their mom on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

It’s that time of year again for Jimmy Kimmel and his team! Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to have celebrities read texts from their mother.

Over the past few months, before the virus drove us underground, we’d been asking our celebrity guests to read real text messages from the women who brought them into this world. So in honor of Mother’s Day, here’s Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Elle Fanning, January Jones, Ben Schwartz, Don Lemon, Renee Zellweger, Emily Blunt and Aidy Bryant reading real text messages from their mothers.

Watch the video below:

