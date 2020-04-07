WATCH: Chaotic “self quarantine” video is the laugh we all need today!
IMAGE: @Jason_Finegan/Twitter

Surprise, we’re all still trapped at home! For some of us, things are going well … but for others the pressure of being stuck at home with spouses, children and pets might be causing some cracks!

This week, Twitter user @Jason_Finegan posted a video showcasing his hilarious home situation, and it’s seriously the laugh we needed. His wife is belting Whitney Houston, his daughter is trying to sing along in her Christmas pajamas and the dog is confused and howling, too. We can’t stop laughing!

Watch the video below:

