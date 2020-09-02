WATCH: Check out the official cast for the upcoming season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

For a few weeks, rumors have been swirling about the which “stars” would be on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars … well, we finally have an official announcement!

Bright and early this morning, ABC and DWTS released an video announcing the new cast. You’ll be happy to see names like; AJ McLean (The Backstreet Boys), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives), Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelorette), Monica Aldama (Cheer), Nelly, Nev Schulman (Catfish: The TV Show) and one very special surprise! You’ll know the person when you see them.

Watch the announcement below, and mark your calendar for September 14th!

