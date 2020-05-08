WATCH: Cobie Smulders brings back Robin Sparkles for a glorious quarantine parody

C’MON EVERYBODY! Robin Sparkles (aka Cobie Smulders) is back and she’s got a very special quarantine song for us!
This week, Smulders rekindled the memory of her Canadian 80s pop-star alter ego, Robin Sparkles, with an Instagram performance reminding everyone to stay home!
Watch the performance below:
View this post on Instagram
Welp. Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me! A huge thank you to Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics. And to Brian Kim, who helped compose many of our songs. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane. If you are able and willing please donate to the following charities. There are links in my Stories. @savethechildren @canadahelps @dailybreadTO Thank you to @20thcenfoxtv #himym #robinsparkles #letsallstayathome
BONUS: “Let’s Go To The Mall” – Robin Sparkles