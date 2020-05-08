WATCH: Cobie Smulders brings back Robin Sparkles for a glorious quarantine parody

C’MON EVERYBODY! Robin Sparkles (aka Cobie Smulders) is back and she’s got a very special quarantine song for us!

This week, Smulders rekindled the memory of her Canadian 80s pop-star alter ego, Robin Sparkles, with an Instagram performance reminding everyone to stay home!

Watch the performance below:

BONUS: “Let’s Go To The Mall” – Robin Sparkles

