WATCH: Cobie Smulders brings back Robin Sparkles for a glorious quarantine parody

WATCH: Cobie Smulders brings back Robin Sparkles for a glorious quarantine parody

Posted by: KS95 May 8, 2020 187 Views

C’MON EVERYBODY! Robin Sparkles (aka Cobie Smulders) is back and she’s got a very special quarantine song for us!

This week, Smulders rekindled the memory of her Canadian 80s pop-star alter ego, Robin Sparkles, with an Instagram performance reminding everyone to stay home!

Watch the performance below:

BONUS: “Let’s Go To The Mall” – Robin Sparkles

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only