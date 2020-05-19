WATCH: Courtney Cox surprises a young ‘Friends’ super fan via Zoom

Posted by: KS95 May 19, 2020 3 Views

13-year-old Naftali Arden from Borehamwood, England was planning on having a super cool, super awesome Friends-themed bar mitvah this year because why not?! But unfortunately, coronavirus happened. Ugh. Instead he tried to stay positive and threw a virtual one instead.

James Corden and his team found out about the story and reached out to this. During his interview, Corden shows off his Central Perk-style invites and surprises Arden with a Zoombomb from none other than Monica Geller aka Courtney Cox!

Watch the video below:

