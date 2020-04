Just because late night shows have moved to Zoom, doesn’t mean the sketches and the games have to stop! We learned last week on Jimmy Fallon that you can still host a ridiculous sketch. And this week, James Corden is teaching us that guessing if people are wearing pants or pjs can be equally as fun as guessing how tall someone is!

Watch as Dan Levy plays a round of “Pants or PJs” with James Corden and his team!