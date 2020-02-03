WATCH: Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at this year’s big game!
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WATCH: Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at this year’s big game!

Posted by: KS95 February 3, 2020 1 Views

Demi Lovato is certainly making a comeback, and this year she was given the honor of singing the national anthem before the big game!

Watch and listen to her performance below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only