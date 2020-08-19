WATCH: Detective Hercule Poirot is back in the film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s ‘Death on the Nile’

Even if you aren’t big fan of mysteries or Agatha Christie, you’ve probably heard the title, Murder on the Orient Express at least once or twice.

Back in 2017, Agatha Christie’s novel was brought to life for the big screen with a star studded cast, and some super sleek visuals. Now, another Christie novel featuring Detective Hercule Poirot is hitting the “big screen” … Death on the Nile!

The adaptation stars Kenneth Branagh (who also directed and produced) as the famed detective. It’s a murder mystery that has Poirot working to unravel what happened while he’s off on holiday in Egypt. Even if you don’t know the source material, there’s a massive ensemble cast of big time stars angling for your attention, including Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, and Sophie Okonedo.

Watch the trailer below:

