WATCH: Disney+ releases a new trailer for upcoming film, ‘Stargirl’

Not to be confused with the upcoming DC series with the same name, Disney+ released a trailer for their upcoming film, Stargirl!
The film explores the tense emotions of, and non-conformity and self-expression by, teenagers in high school, and the exuberance of a first love.
Watch the trailer below:
Leo Borlock is a shy teen who tries to blend in with others at Mica High School in Arizona. Susan “Stargirl” Caraway, a previously homeschooled, colorful, offbeat, ukulele-playing free spirit, arrives to enter tenth grade. Most of the kids at school shun her because of her uniqueness, but Leo falls in love with her and admires her resilience. After an argument with Leo, Stargirl tries to fit in and become more conventional, adopting her given name, Susan, but this does not succeed in making her popular. She reverts to her unique persona and, after an eventful prom, moves away. But she leaves behind strong and enduring memories, not just with Leo, but with the whole school.