WATCH: Disney+ releases a new trailer for upcoming film, ‘Stargirl’

WATCH: Disney+ releases a new trailer for upcoming film, ‘Stargirl’

Posted by: KS95 January 17, 2020 14 Views

Not to be confused with the upcoming DC series with the same name, Disney+ released a trailer for their upcoming film, Stargirl!

The film explores the tense emotions of, and non-conformity and self-expression by, teenagers in high school, and the exuberance of a first love.

Watch the trailer below:

Leo Borlock is a shy teen who tries to blend in with others at Mica High School in Arizona. Susan “Stargirl” Caraway, a previously homeschooled, colorful, offbeat, ukulele-playing free spirit, arrives to enter tenth grade. Most of the kids at school shun her because of her uniqueness, but Leo falls in love with her and admires her resilience. After an argument with Leo, Stargirl tries to fit in and become more conventional, adopting her given name, Susan, but this does not succeed in making her popular. She reverts to her unique persona and, after an eventful prom, moves away. But she leaves behind strong and enduring memories, not just with Leo, but with the whole school.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only