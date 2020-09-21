WATCH: Disney+ releases the first official trailer for ‘WandaVision’

During the Emmy Awards last night, Disney+ debuted the first official trailer for WandaVision, and it looks … um … interesting.

The six-episode miniseries taking place after Avengers: Endgame, follows telekinetic superhero Wanda (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and highly advanced android Vision (play by Paul Bettany) in their happily married life. But because this is still part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not all is very pleasant in their their retro ’50s trappings and monochrome world.

Unfortunately, the trailer still didn’t tell us too much about the show, but will we still watch it? Probably.

Watch the trailer below:

