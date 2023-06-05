Watch Ed Sheeran make a “Perfect” Philly cheesesteak

ABC/Paula Lobo

Last month on Instagram, we saw Ed Sheeran learn how to shotgun a beer. Now on Instagram, you can see him learn how to make that most Philadelphia of foods: a cheesesteak.

After his intimate concert in the City of Brotherly Love, Ed traveled to Philip’s Steaks in South Philadelphia to learn how to make the local delicacy using “slabs” — ribeye steak — and “wiz” — melted cheese. He completed his first one and handed it to a woman, who took a bite and pronounced it “Perfect.”

One of the owners even said that Ed’s first cheesesteak was just a “little bit better” than the first one that his brother and co-owner made.

“That was really fun,” Ed grinned.

When he played in Atlanta last month, Ed stopped by a local brewery and served drinks to fans. Which food will he be serving next? Well, his tour pulls into New Jersey this weekend, so maybe he can serve the state sandwich, which was just named after his pal Taylor Swift: a Taylor (Swift) Ham, Egg and Cheese.

