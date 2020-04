Right now, a lot of people are realizing that working from home is hard! When you’re at work, you don’t have to worry about dogs, kids, partners or really another other random outside distractions. You are free to focus on yourself and doing your job.

That’s why when Ellen DeGeneres and her team put together this compilation of “Work-from-Home Fails,” we couldn’t help but genuinely laugh out loud.

Watch the video below: