WATCH: Elmo is getting his own talk show with ‘The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo’ on HBO Max

Whether you’re a kid or an adult, there’s something very endearing about the characters of Sesame Street! Maybe it’s because they’ve been around long enough that we all have a special bond with them? Or maybe it’s because they’re just so darn cute? Who knows?!

That being said, HBO Max released a trailer for their new upcoming show, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo! The talk show will feature classic Sesame Street characters, celebrity guests and will be available for streaming May 27 on HBO Max.

Watch the adorable trailer below:

