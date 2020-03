We all have THAT person we would do anything to meet. And even if you’re not a fan of Beyoncé, she has her Beyhive and they are IN IT!

Comedian, Eric Andre latched onto this idea and decided to prank unsuspecting fans into thinking they were actually getting a surprise meeting from the performer!

Watch Andre’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel beforehand, or skip to the 7-minute mark to watch the prank!