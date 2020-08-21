WATCH: Everything coming to Disney+ in September!

Yes, school is starting soon and the dog days of summer are winding down, but that being said, there will still be plenty of time to binge watch some television. This week, Disney+ announced all the new

movies and shows coming to the streaming platform in September!

As Disney+ continues to grow their collection, we are now being treated with a few gems we might not even realize are Disney properties, like Never Been Kissed or Ever After: A Cinderella Story both starring Drew Barrymore.

Watch the video or check out the list below:



Movies

Bend it Like Beckham (9/18)

Christopher Robin (9/11)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (9/4)

D3: The Mighty Ducks (9/4)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (9/18)

Mulan (9/4) — with Premier Access

Never Been Kissed (9/4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno (9/18)

Oceans (9/25)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (9/25)

Strange Magic (9/4)

Sydney to the Max: Season 2 (9/25)

The Giant Robber Crab (9/25)

The Wolverine (9/4)

Trick or Treat (9/4)

TV

Ancient China from Above: Season 1 (9/4)

Becoming: Series Premiere (9/18)

Coop & Cami Ask the World: Season 2 (9/18)

East to Ned: Series Premiere (9/4)

Europe from Above: Season 1 (9/18)

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself: Season 2 (9/25)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 2 (9/25)

Kingdom of the Mummies: Season 1 (9/18)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Premiere (9/25)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Season 4 (9/18)

Muppet Babies: Season 2 (9/25)

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7 (9/18)

Port Protection: Alaska: Season 3 (9/25)

Soy Luna: Seasons 2-3 (9/18)

Sydney to the Max: Season 2 (9/25)

The Giant Robber Crab (9/25)

Violetta: Season 3 (9/18)

Wicked Tuna: Season 9 (9/18)

Wild Central America: Season 1 (9/25)

X-Ray Earth: Season 1 (9/25)