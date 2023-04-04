Watch extended trailer for Lifetime documentary ‘TLC Forever’

Dennis Leupold

Fans got a glimpse of TLC‘s journey in the VH1 biopic CrazySexyCool, but this summer they’ll hear the story straight from the horse’s mouth. In the upcoming Lifetime documentary TLC Forever, members Tionne “T-Boz“ Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas will detail the group’s beginnings, as well as some the internal highs and lows they experienced while going against the music industry.

An extended trailer shows a montage of throwback clips, soundtracked by their narration and commentary from Questlove, Missy Elliott and more.

TLC formed in 1990 with members T-Boz, Chilli and “Left Eye,” born Lisa Lopes. The group sold over 85 million records worldwide, earned nine top-10 hits and won four Grammys, but the success came with internal fallouts, bankruptcy, illness and the fatal car crush that killed Left Eye.

“The music industry had deemed TLC to be over,” says a voice-over in the clip. “But when you believe in yourself, that’s powerful,” says T-Boz.

Decades later, the group is preparing for their 2023 tour. When asked what the future is going to bring, T-Boz replies, “We still got a lot to do … what you mean?”

TLC Forever premieres June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

