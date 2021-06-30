Watch first teaser for Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’

Amazon Studios

The first teaser for Camila Cabello’s Cinderella movie has arrived.

The clip begins with Cinderella dreaming of the day she’ll become a famous dress designer. “This is it, someday everyone will know my name. Dresses by Ella,” she says.

We then get a taste of the movie’s original music, with Camila belting one of the new songs as a montage of scenes from the movie plays.

The teaser ends with Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother asking Cinderella, “Do you want to go to that ball?” To which she replies, “Yes, I was just crying and singing about it, like, two minutes ago.”

The film is set for a September 3 debut on Amazon Prime.

“This was one of the most magical experiences of my life,” Camila writes on social media alongside the teaser. “I can’t wait for you to see it.”

