WATCH: Focus Features releases an official trailer for ‘The High Note’ starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross

Look out, everyone! It’s almost summer movie season, which means we’re about to get hit with all the fun-loving, light with a side of heart trailers!

This week, Focus Features released an official trailer for ‘The High Note’ starring Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Gray) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish). Based on the trailer the film feels like the musical equivalent to the 2018 film, ‘Late Night’ which makes sense seeing that it comes from the same director, Nisha Ganatra.

Watch the trailer below and read the official synopsis below that:



“Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.”