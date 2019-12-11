WATCH: Focus Features releases thrilling new trailer for ‘Promising Young Woman’

December 11, 2019

Earlier today (December 11), Focus Features released a thrilling trailer for the upcoming film, Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan!

Watch the trailer below, and look for the film in theaters April 2020:

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

