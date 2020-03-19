WATCH: Gal Gadot and other celebrities join together to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine”

Right now a lot of celebrities are jumping on social media and trying to spread a message of hope! A message that we are all in this together … and sure, for huge celebrities with hefty bank accounts the idea of quarantining for a month or two might not seem that hard, but for the rest of us it’s very stressful.

That being said, we do applaud Gal Gadot for at least trying to be positive and getting all her celebrity friends to help sing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” even if some of the lyrics sound a little tone deaf coming from their wealthy mouths.

But … we digress. Watch and listen below: