Watch Halsey as an animated wolf in new trailer for ‘Sing 2’

Illumination

Halsey’s been lending her voice to various cartoon productions over the years, and she pops up again in the Sing 2, the sequel to the hit 2016 animated musical Sing.

In the new film, which has just dropped its first trailer, Buster Moon the koala, played by Matthew McConaughey, and his animal pals are trying to get their act into the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City, a stand-in for Las Vegas. To do so, they have to persuade the head of Crystal Entertainment, a ruthless gangster wolf named Jimmy Crystal — played by Bobby Cannavale — that they’re worth watching.

The gang lies and tells Crystal that they can get reclusive lion rock star Clay Calloway, played by U2‘s Bono, to appear in their show, and Crystal goes for it because his spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Halsey, wants to meet him.

But Porsha soon ends up taking over the leading role in the show, replacing Rosita, the pig played by Reese Witherspoon. The trailer suggests that Halsey might be singing Alicia Keys‘ hit “Girl on Fire.”

Buster and his pals go on a quest to find Calloway and get him to appear in their show, before Crystal discovers their lie and make things, um, unpleasant.

The trailer features the Shawn Mendes song “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” as sung by Taron Egerton‘s Johnny the gorilla, as well as U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” sung by Scarlett Johansson‘s Ash the porcupine. The cast also includes Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright and more.

Sing 2 arrives in theaters December 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.