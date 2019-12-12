WATCH: Harry Styles performs a “Crosswalk Concert” to help promote his new album

Anytime an artist releases a new album, they start making the publicity rounds. They’re on every late night show, hosting SNL and essentially everywhere you look. The same can be said for Harry Styles and his new album, “Fine Line.”
To help promote the album, Styles teamed up with The Late Late Show with James Corden and performed a “crosswalk concert” on Beverly Boulevard!
Watch the performance below:
As Harry Styles prepares to launch his second album, “Fine Line,” and subsequent world tour, he connects with James Corden who has a big idea for him: a concert in the crosswalk of Beverly Boulevard. What’s usually reserved for live theater transforms into Harry’s arena, where he entertains commuters with, “Kiwi,” “Lights Up,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Sign of the Times.”