WATCH: HBO Max releases official trailer for ‘Love Life’ starring Anna Kendrick

Yay, more new television! This week, HBO Max released an official trailer for their upcoming show, Love Life starring Anna Kendrick. Love Life (co-produced by Paul Feig) is a romantic comedy anthology series from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd. The debut season will follow Kendrick as she tries to find love through various relationships and milestones!
HBO Max launches on May 27th!
Watch the trailer below:
Love Life, the first full-length scripted series to star Oscar® nominee Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. This fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series is from creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.