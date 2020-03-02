WATCH: HBO releases teaser trailer for ‘Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children’

Between 1979 and 1981, at least 30 African-American children went missing or were murdered in Atlanta, Georgia. It was a scary time for the people in Atlanta.

Now nearly 40 years later, HBO just released a teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series, Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, which goes back to the case of Wayne Williams, a 23-year-old prosecuted for two of the crimes but linked to many more back in 1982.

Watch the trailer below:

