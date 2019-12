WATCH: Homeowner leaves treats for her local Amazon deliver guy and his reaction is priceless!

Tis the season, right?! This time of year, everyone is doing their best to share a smile and pass along the holiday cheer, but a woman in Middletown, Delaware went above and beyond and now she’s going viral.

Every year, Kathy Ouma leaves treats and goodies for her local delivery guys, and this year she caught the reaction on video!

“I leave goodies out every year,” said Ouma!

Watch the video below: