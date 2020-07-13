WATCH: Hulu releases new original film, ‘Palm Springs’ starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti

IMAGE: Hulu

As we continue our search for new and exciting content during this strange and unprecedented time, Hulu gifted us a new movie!

Over the weekend, Hulu released their new film, Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. It’s a modern day version the classic film, Groundhogs Day but with a few … darker twists and turns. The film also strangely captures the feeling of quarantine, and we’re certainly not the first to notice that either.

Watch the trailer below:



ABOUT PALM SPRINGS

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

CHECK OUT A FEW FUNNY MEMES THAT CAME FROM THE FILM:

For those into the “escapist sci-fi relationship time loop movie set in Southern California” subgenre – #PalmSprings on Hulu is a great one with JK Simmons in it! pic.twitter.com/YAXFxAuYHI — Aaron Moorhead (@AaronMoorhead) July 12, 2020

via GIPHY

via GIPHY