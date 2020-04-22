WATCH: IGN releases hilarious parody trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

WATCH: IGN releases hilarious parody trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Posted by: KS95 April 22, 2020 6 Views

Star Wars fans and Mandalorian fans, it’s time to get excited!

If you’ve been following the story of the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, and his exploits beyond the reaches of the New Republic … you’ve probably been wondering where does the story go from here!

IGN decided to use the idea that “species age differently” to create an entire “deep fake” trailer where Baby Yoda is now Teen Yoda, and oh boy are things different. The trailer was originally supposed to launch on April 1st but was pulled and released on 4/20 instead.

Watch the parody trailer below:

Din Djarin has traveled far, made many enemies, and shouldered the burden of some very precious cargo…but his journey is far from over. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only