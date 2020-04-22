WATCH: IGN releases hilarious parody trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Star Wars fans and Mandalorian fans, it’s time to get excited!

If you’ve been following the story of the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, and his exploits beyond the reaches of the New Republic … you’ve probably been wondering where does the story go from here!

IGN decided to use the idea that “species age differently” to create an entire “deep fake” trailer where Baby Yoda is now Teen Yoda, and oh boy are things different. The trailer was originally supposed to launch on April 1st but was pulled and released on 4/20 instead.

Watch the parody trailer below:

