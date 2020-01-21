WATCH: James Corden and Camila Cabello have a Riff-Off!

The answer is pretty obvious, but who do you think would win in a “riff-off” between James Corden and Camila Cabello?
We’re almost positive it’ Cabello, but to be sure, Corden challenged the singer on his show. Watch the clip below:
When James Corden takes a moment to opine on the hits that defined 1999, Camila Cabello shows up with The Filharmonic ready to defend the biggest bops of 2019, and the only way to settle it is a riff off. Camila offers Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You,” and James counters with Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Santana’s “Smooth,” before the two settle a beef over a duet of Camila’s “Señorita.”