WATCH: James Corden and Niall Horan go head-to-head to see who can handle the hottest wings

Even if you’re not willing to admit it, we’ve all been there. You know that moment when you’re in a secret (not-so-secret) game of chicken with someone.

That’s the whole premise behind this recent sketch on The Late Late Show with James Corden! Host Corden and former One Direction member, Niall Horan are sitting in a bar watching the game. When it’s time to order some wings, neither are willing to admit they prefer mild … you probably guessed it, but the wings get hotter and hotter until finally someone has to lose.

Watch the sketch below:

