WATCH: James Corden and Usher work together to deliver “bad news” in the form of a song

Receiving bad news is never easy, but what if you received it in the form of a song? And what if that song came from James Corden and Usher?

In a new sketch for The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden struggles to deliver bad news in variety of situations but when it gets too hard he calls on the help of Usher!

Watch the sketch below: