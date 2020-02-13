WATCH: James Corden desperately wants to be the “sexy suspect” in Aaron Paul + Will Arnett’s lineup

Posted by: KS95 February 13, 2020 9 Views

In a recent sketch for The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden initially hates being asked to be included in a police lineup, but after finding out the “description” of the suspect … he suddenly has a change of heart and desperately wants to be included!

Aaron Paul plays the victim and Will Arnett plays the investigating officer, but just watch how many times they almost break character laughing throughout the sketch.

Watch the sketch below:

A police lineup goes haywire when one of the suspects takes offense to being dismissed for not fitting the victim’s description of someone tall and muscular with a chiseled jawline — featuring ‘BoJack Horseman’ stars Aaron Paul & Will Arnett.

