This week, James Corden invited Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch to come play a game called “Pet or Pillow?” The object of the game is simple; Schwartz and Middleditch try to guess if various members of James Corden’s staff have a pet or a pillow in their laps.

Yep, it’s basically “Pants or Pyjamas” but with pets and pillows. The staff at The Late Late Show are probably thrilled to participate again!

Watch the video below: