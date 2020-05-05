WATCH: James Corden recreates the 2020 Met Gala using pets!

Posted by: KS95 May 5, 2020 45 Views

Ladies and gentleman! People of all ages, James Corden and his team present the “2020 Pet Gala!”

Since the 2020 Met Gala was cancelled due to … you guessed it … COVID-19, Corden and his team decided to ask pet owners from across the country to send in videos of their pets dressed in what would’ve been this year’s theme: “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

These are the results.

With the 2020 Met Gala being canceled thanks to COVID-19, James Corden put a call out to pet owners across the country to send in videos of their animals dressed to this year's theme "About Time: Fashion and Duration." After receiving fantastic videos from across the country, James takes a look at the night's best looks with famed stylist Brad Goreski.

