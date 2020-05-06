WATCH: James Corden surprises staff member whose wedding was postponed during the pandemic

It’s no surprise that across the globe, a massive number of couples are being forced to cancel their wedding plans due to this unfortunate pandemic.
James Corden’s script supervisor Joe and his fiancée Isabella are two people in that exact situation — and during Tuesday’s edition of The Late Late Show, Corden decided to surprise them!
Watch the video below:
James Corden has a surprise for one of his staff members, Joe, who sadly had to postpone his wedding over the weekend. When Joe, a New York Yankees fan, wakes up his fiance Isabella, a Boston Red Sox fan, James shares videos of well wishes from Boston star JD Martinez and Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton — and James has a few ways for them to celebrate their original wedding date.