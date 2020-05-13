WATCH: James Corden’s staffers give themselves quarantine haircuts

Posted by: KS95 May 13, 2020 121 Views

Goodness knows, many of us can’t wait to finally get a decent haircut (fingers crossed) hopefully soon! But in the meantime, many of us have had some pretty questionable “at-home” attempts.

This week, James Corden made his staff members show off their hair cutting abilities. Do we think any of them have a future in the hair industry?

Watch the video below:

James Corden looks at the highs and lows of several of his staff members taking part in the #HaircutChallenge. Do any of the Late Late Show have a future in the salon?

BONUS: Nobody invited boss Corden to the staff game night, and it’s both sad and hilarious!

