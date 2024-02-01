Watch Jelly Roll be shocked by his own tattoos in new Super Bowl ad

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Jelly Roll is the latest musician to land a spot in a Super Bowl ad.

The country/pop/rock crossover artist appears in an ad for Uber Eats, and you can watch a 15-second teaser for it now.

In it, Jelly is in the bathroom putting stuff away in the medicine cabinet. But when he closes the mirrored door and catches a glimpse of his own tattoo-filled face, he’s shocked.

“What happened to my face? Are these tattoos?” he screams. “They’re everywhere! And they’re horrible!”

Then we see the words, “Whatever you forget this Sunday … remember Uber Eats. 2.11.24.”

Before his “appearance” at the big game, though, Jelly Roll has the Grammys coming up Sunday. He’s up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me,” his duet with Lainey Wilson. If Jelly, 39, wins Best New Artist, he’ll be the oldest solo artist ever to have won that particular award.

Oh, and Lainey’s also in a Super Bowl ad, for Coors Light.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.