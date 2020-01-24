WATCH: Jennifer Aniston scares unsuspecting people visiting the Central Perk orange couch

We all know Ellen DeGeneres LOVES scaring people, so naturally if you’re guest hosting, you should embody that spirit … and scare some people!

While taking a spin in the host chair, Jennifer Aniston decided scare unsuspecting fans taking pictures on the famous orange couch inside the infamous “Central Perk!”

Watch the video below:

Guest host Jennifer Aniston spent 10 years working on the Warner Brothers lot for “Friends,” and since part of the set is still here, she scared unsuspecting fans taking pictures on the famous orange couch. Plus, Ellen proved she couldn’t go to work today by sending a video of herself at the DMV to prove the SAG Award winner wrong.

