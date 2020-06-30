WATCH: Jennifer Hudson shines in new teaser trailer for ‘RESPECT’

Jennifer Hudson shines in a new trailer for the upcoming film, ‘RESPECT’ a biopic about the life and career of Aretha Franklin!

Directed by Liesl Tommy, the films stars Hudson as the queen of soul, civil rights activist, and cultural icon and tracks her rise to fame from her childhood spent performing in her father’s church to becoming one of the greatest singers of all time. Early on we were teased with a snippet from Hudson’s rendition of the title track, but this trailer gives us a little more to digest.

Watch the new trailer below:

