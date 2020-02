WATCH: Jim Carrey recreates some of his best comedic moments in new dramatic ways!

Jim Carrey is primarily known for his comedy, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be serious, too!

While visiting The Late Show to promote his new film, Sonic the Hedgehog Stephen Colbert challenged Carrey to recreate some of his famous lines but make them serious!

Ummm … Carrey really committed in a way that only he can!

Watch the video below: