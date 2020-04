Sketch comedy has been put on a bit of a hiatus since well … nobody can really be in a room together these days. Turns out, Jimmy Fallon saw that void and said, “challenge accepted!”

This week, Fallon invited fellow SNL alumni members Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell to his “show” for a hilarious soap opera sketch via Zoom. Even though the three are clearly professionals, Fallon can’t manage to keep it together during the hilarity.

Watch the sketch below: