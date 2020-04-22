WATCH: Jimmy Fallon’s daughter hilariously interrupts Halle Berry interview not once but TWICE!

Posted by: KS95 April 22, 2020 59 Views

Kids are adorable but completely unpredictable at times! Since this whole lockdown began, talk show hosts and news anchors all over the world have been randomly interrupted by their bored children while trying to “work from home!”

This week, Jimmy Fallon’s eldest daughter Winnie decided to surprise her dad not once, but twice during his Zoom interview with Halle Berry! It’s so cute, you can’t even be mad and maybe what we’re realizing is that all media outlets need a few random kid cameos on occasion.

Watch the interview below:

